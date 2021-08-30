Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 30 2021 9:12pm
02:34

UVic students facing “unprecedented’ housing crisis

University of Victoria students are taking to social media to complain that they can’t find housing, and the university is doing little to help them. Kylie Stanton reports.

