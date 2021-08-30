Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
central okanagan
August 30 2021 8:28pm
02:39

UBC-Okanagan will require proof of vaccination

In two weeks, British Columbians will have to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine to access many non-essential services in this province. And now many post-secondary institutions are following suit and implementing their own policies on campus. That includes UBC-Okanagan, where students and staff will soon have to show proof they have received a COVID-19 shot or undergo rapid testing before gaining access to the campus. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Advertisement

Video Home