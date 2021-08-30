Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 30 2021 8:30pm 43:52 Global News at 5:30 Toronto: August 30, 2021 Local Afghan-Canadians fear for loved ones as the last U.S. flights leave Kabul. The Ford government is expected to announce vaccine passports this week. And, the symptoms removed from COVID-19 screening for schools and daycares. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?