Canada August 30 2021 5:05pm 01:42 Halifax woman with cerebral palsy fulfills wish to live independently A Halifax-area woman living with cerebral palsy is finally getting something she has wished for over the past 10 years: a place to call home. Amber Fryday reports. Halifax woman with cerebal palsy finally gets a place to call home, wants to help others do same REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?