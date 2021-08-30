Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 30 2021 12:35pm
Empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs

Pow Wow Pitch is a grassroots collective supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs to start and grow thriving and sustainable businesses. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer learns more from Quebec participant Grace Edwards.

