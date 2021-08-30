Market Impact. Market Headlines August 30 2021 10:39am 02:53 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – August 30, 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses the impact of hurricanes and weather events on the markets, and explains what stocks he’s watching on Monday. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151721/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151721/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?