Global News Morning Saskatoon August 30 2021 9:59am 04:01 Rising cost of food a growing issue leading into election Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois tells Global News Morning rising food inflation and the impact of the drought this summer could be talking points on the election campaign. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151622/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151622/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?