Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 30 2021 9:59am
04:01

Rising cost of food a growing issue leading into election

Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois tells Global News Morning rising food inflation and the impact of the drought this summer could be talking points on the election campaign.

Advertisement

Video Home