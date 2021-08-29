Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 29 2021 9:45pm
02:14

RCMP union says enforcing B.C. vaccine passport a ‘concern’ given lack of resources

The union representing RCMP officers says it’s concerned about the strain enforcing B.C.’s new COVID-19 vaccine passport will put on resources that are already stretched thin. Julia Foy reports.

