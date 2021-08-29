News August 29 2021 1:40pm 04:10 Tips to be prepared for back to school For most students in Alberta, this is the last weekend before school starts. HGTV host and celebrity designer Jo Alcorn has some tips to prepare your kids and yourself for back to school. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8150193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8150193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?