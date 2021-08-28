Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 28 2021 9:47pm
02:12

B.C. rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures in schools

Parents and teachers concerned B.C.’s COVID-19 safety plans don’t go far enough rallied at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday. Emad Agahi reports.

