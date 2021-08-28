Global News Hour at 6 BC August 28 2021 9:47pm 02:12 B.C. rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures in schools Parents and teachers concerned B.C.’s COVID-19 safety plans don’t go far enough rallied at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday. Emad Agahi reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8149565/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8149565/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?