News August 27 2021 10:21pm 02:08 Manitoba to require full-vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events It’s a move the province warned Manitobans about days ago, saying it needed to do what it could to protect people from a fourth wave. Global’s Brittany Greenslade has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8148254/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8148254/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?