Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 27 2021 8:58pm
02:09

B.C. Post-secondary institutions will ask students to declare vaccination status

Many of B.C’s post-secondary institutions will not be requiring students to be vaccinated, but will be asking them to make a confidential declaration of their vaccine status. Kamil Karamali reports.

