Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 27 2021 8:49pm
01:40

Ant-vaccine passport groups plan protests outside hospitals

Despite widespread public support for B.C’s vaccine passport program, groups opposed to the plan are organizing protests outside several hospitals. Aaaron McArthur reports.

