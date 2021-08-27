Paying for COVID-19 tests to enjoy Oilers games, live concert events in Edmonton

Anyone not vaccinated may need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter select businesses or events — and that will cost you. A PCR test at one Edmonton pharmacy is $175 and can take up to 48 hours for a result. There is a rush option — but that’ll cost you double. There is also a lower cost option that could likely be the test of choice for big ticket events like concerts or hockey games. Chris Chacon breaks down how it all works.