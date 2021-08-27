Horgan calls COVID-19 vaccine a ‘majority issue,’ says businesses not wanting to enforce vaccine card ‘regrettable’
B.C. Premier John Horgan spoke about the new vaccine passport system and reports some businesses saying they would not enforce the system, saying the decision by those businesses was “regrettable” and the following of such a system was a “majority issue.” Asked if he wished he had taken a harder line on vaccinations, Horgan said in his opinion most residents have been on board with vaccinations.