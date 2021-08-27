Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 27 2021 10:43am
03:38

Les Premiers Vendredis food truck gathering

One of Canada’s largest street food gatherings happens on the first Friday of every month with over 40 food trucks at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has all the details.

