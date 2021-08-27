Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 27 2021 10:48am
04:42

Work: What’s Next? Employment rights for parents

Know your rights as an employee if you’re forced to stay home with your kids in the event of a classroom COVID-19 outbreak. Employment lawyer Lior Samfiru explains the top three legal rights parents should know about.

