Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
August 27 2021 9:21am
01:16

August 27th Weather Update with Kahla Evans

Looking like a soggy weekend for most of southern and central Manitoba. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with the forecast.

Advertisement

Video Home