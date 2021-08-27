Consumer August 27 2021 8:24am 06:19 Nova Voce Celebrates 17 Years of Music Founded in 2004, the Nova Scotia men’s choir, Nova Voce, has travelled around the world and are eager to begin performing to live audiences again in the Fall and Winter. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145699/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145699/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?