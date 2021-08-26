Top News August 26 2021 10:21pm 01:36 Winnipeg family stranded in Afghanistan as Canada ends Kabul evacuation effort A Winnipeg family has been trying to escape Afghanistan for two weeks, but have been unable to get through the Taliban. As Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports, they’re desperate to come home. Winnipeg family stranded in Afghanistan as Canada ends Kabul evacuation effort REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145222/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145222/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?