August 26 2021 10:21pm
Winnipeg family stranded in Afghanistan as Canada ends Kabul evacuation effort

A Winnipeg family has been trying to escape Afghanistan for two weeks, but have been unable to get through the Taliban. As Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports, they’re desperate to come home.

