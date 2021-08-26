annamie paul August 26 2021 10:16pm 02:30 Canada election: How are voters in Richmond, B.C. feeling about the party leaders? Dawna Friesen heads to Richmond, B.C. to try to determine how voters are feeling about the candidates heading into the election on Sept. 20. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145213/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145213/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?