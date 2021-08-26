Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 26 2021 9:40pm 01:39 Edmonton senior centre holds ‘Amazing Race’ around the city for residents Over the past two days, the Westend Seniors Activity Centre in Edmonton created its own version of the Amazing Race, giving seniors participating a permanent smile. Ciara Yaschuk reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8145181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?