Christian Dube
August 26 2021 6:50pm
01:47

Medicago clinical trial participants want equal access to Quebec COVID-19 vaccine passport

Participants in a COVID-19 vaccine trial say they are getting mixed messages from the Quebec government when it comes to qualifying for the province’s vaccination passport. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

