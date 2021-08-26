Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 26 2021 5:21pm
01:34

COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory to access Queen’s University campus

The university now says all people able to be vaccinated must have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before Sept. 1 and their second dose before Oct. 15 in order to access campus.

Advertisement

Video Home