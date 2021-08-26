Canada August 26 2021 5:09pm 01:50 High temperatures across N.S. have left people hot and sticky Temperatures at or above 30 degrees have left many seeking cooler options. Amber Fryday went to see how people are coping with the warm weather. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144285/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144285/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?