Global News at 6 Winnipeg August 26 2021 4:01pm 01:42 Thunderstorm risk: August 26 Manitoba weather outlook Staying cool heading into the weekend along with the risk of thunderstorms. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, August 26. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144032/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144032/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?