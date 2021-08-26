Global News at 6 Regina August 26 2021 3:41pm 02:56 Unsettled conditions: August 26 Saskatchewan weather outlook Sunny skies will give way to unsettled conditions and the risk of thunderstorms. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, August 26. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8143969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8143969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?