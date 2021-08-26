Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 26 2021 8:38am
03:59

Ride La Grande Roue for a good cause

A unique dining experience prepared by four Montreal female chefs will help fund research into women’s cancer. Global’s Laura Casella speaks to Dr. Joanne Alfieri about the treatment of gynecological cancers.

