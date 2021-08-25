Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
August 25 2021 10:23pm
01:37

Manitoba reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

With another rise in Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers, the push to get more people vaccinated is ramping up. As Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports, one mayor isn’t so sure his city is listening.

Advertisement

Video Home