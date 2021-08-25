Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 25 2021 9:40pm
22:32

Global News Hour at 6: August 25,

Watch Global News Hour at 6 with Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui for Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
A Vancouver homeless man get a vicious beating in Yaletown and the VPD are looking for suspects.

