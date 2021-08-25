Menu

Crime
August 25 2021 9:43pm
03:01

Video shows beating of homeless man in Vancouver

Vancouver police are looking for the suspect in the brutal beating of a homeless man that was caught on camera. Kamil Karamali reports.

