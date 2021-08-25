Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 25 2021 5:32pm 45:18 Global News at 5:30: August 25, 2021 A woman facing charges after a home in Pickering goes up in flames. Renewed calls for Ontario to implement vaccine passports. And, what the federal party leaders are promising when it comes to housing affordability. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8141562/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8141562/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?