Global News at 6 Regina
August 25 2021 3:48pm
03:03

More rain coming: August 25 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Temperatures edge back up toward seasonable and there is a chance of severe storms. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, August 25.

