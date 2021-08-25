Menu

Crime
August 25 2021 7:47am
07:00

Mayor Mike Savage talks with Global News Morning

One week after police clashed with protesters over homeless evictions in Halifax, we are joined by Mayor Mike Savage to get his thoughts on what happened and what happens next when it comes to the housing crisis in Halifax.

