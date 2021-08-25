Crime August 25 2021 7:47am 07:00 Mayor Mike Savage talks with Global News Morning One week after police clashed with protesters over homeless evictions in Halifax, we are joined by Mayor Mike Savage to get his thoughts on what happened and what happens next when it comes to the housing crisis in Halifax. Halifax mayor calls it ‘a difficult day,’ but stands by encampment takedown REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?