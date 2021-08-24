Menu

COVID-19
August 24 2021 10:14pm
01:52

Effect of B.C. vaccination passport plan on vaccination rates

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some new numbers on how the announcement that B.C. will establish vaccination passports has affected vaccination rates among young people.

