Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 24 2021 7:10pm
01:54

Two tornadoes confirmed as Monday evening storms rip through southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan Monday evening. The first, yet to be rated, significantly damaged a farm near Hodgeville.

Advertisement

Video Home