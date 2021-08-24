Menu

Canada
August 24 2021 5:22pm
02:00

Some calling on N.S. to keep mandatory masking in schools

A day after Nova Scotia released its back to school plan, some parents and teachers are calling on the province to keep mandatory masking in schools. Alexa MacLean reports.

