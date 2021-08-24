Menu

Canada
August 24 2021 2:29pm
01:25

BC reinstates mask mandate province wide

Dr. Bonnie Henry made a surprise announcement during the provinces back to school press conference, by announcing that the mask mandate is being brought back to everyone in the province again.

