Canada August 24 2021 2:29pm 01:25 BC reinstates mask mandate province wide Dr. Bonnie Henry made a surprise announcement during the provinces back to school press conference, by announcing that the mask mandate is being brought back to everyone in the province again. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8137364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8137364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?