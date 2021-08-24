Global News Morning BC August 24 2021 10:31am 03:43 B.C.’s back-to-school safety plan Matt Westphal of the Surrey Teachers Association talks to Global News Morning about the ongoing concerns of teachers, as the B.C. government prepares to release new guidance around COVID-19 safety measures. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8136685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?