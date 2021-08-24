Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 24 2021 10:31am
03:43

B.C.’s back-to-school safety plan

Matt Westphal of the Surrey Teachers Association talks to Global News Morning about the ongoing concerns of teachers, as the B.C. government prepares to release new guidance around COVID-19 safety measures.

