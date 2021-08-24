Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 24 2021 8:52am
01:50

Gunshots reported outside MUHC superhospital in Montreal

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard on the grounds of the MUHC Monday night. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

