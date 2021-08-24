Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 24 2021 8:40am
04:10

Montrealer joins Stars on Ice

With nearly 1.5 million combined followers on social media, Montreal-native Elladj Baldé is Canada’s most recognized figure skater and he’s about to embark on a brand new adventure. He joins Global’s Andrea Howick talk about his new role.

