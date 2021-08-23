Fire August 23 2021 8:12pm 02:18 Residents tour White Rock Lake fire area It was emotional day for many people who own properties in the Killiney Beach and Ewings Landing area of Westside Road. The Central Okanagan Regional District took residents on an hour-long tour of the devastation caused by the White Rock Lake fire. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135701/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135701/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?