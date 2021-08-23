Menu

Fire
August 23 2021 8:12pm
02:18

Residents tour White Rock Lake fire area

It was emotional day for many people who own properties in the Killiney Beach and Ewings Landing area of Westside Road. The Central Okanagan Regional District took residents on an hour-long tour of the devastation caused by the White Rock Lake fire.

