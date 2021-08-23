Menu

Canada
August 23 2021 5:35pm
01:59

EMSB poised to implement mask mandate

With back to school just around the corner, the English Montreal School Board is getting set to implement its own COVID-19 guidelines. On Sept. 1, the board plans to make masks mandatory in class for all students. Global’s Dan Spector explains.

