Global News at 6 Regina
August 23 2021 3:33pm
02:30

Severe thunderstorms: August 23 Saskatchewan weather outlook

More rain is on the way, with the risk of severe thunderstorms overnight for some regions. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, August 23.

