Global News at 6 Regina August 23 2021 3:33pm 02:30 Severe thunderstorms: August 23 Saskatchewan weather outlook More rain is on the way, with the risk of severe thunderstorms overnight for some regions. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, August 23. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134781/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134781/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?