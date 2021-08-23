The Morning Show August 23 2021 1:15pm 45:45 The Morning Show: August 23 On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Canada’s pride Andre De Grasse talks about his Olympic experience and wins! Breaking down COVID-19 headlines, Monday motivation to keep you upbeat, and the game that has kids glued to their screens. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134031/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8134031/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?