Coronavirus
August 22 2021 6:49pm
01:58

Toronto to close several mass vaccination clinics, redeploy staff to target neighbourhoods

Five city-run mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will halt operations beginning Monday. As Brittany Rosen reports, staff will now pivot to focus on communities with the lowest immunization rates.

