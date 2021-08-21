Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 21 2021 9:43pm
02:05

B.C. to release regular COVID-19 case data by vaccination status

B.C. doctors are applauding the province’s move to more frequently release data on COVID-19 cases by vaccination status, which currently is only shared sporadically. Kristen Robinson reports.

