Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 21 2021 1:10pm
04:45

U.S. land border closure extended at least one more month

Brian Calder, Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce President, explains why the extension of the U.S. land border closure is a crushing blow to businesses there.

Advertisement

Video Home