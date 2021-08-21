Global News at 10 Regina August 21 2021 12:52pm 02:11 The QCX returns to Regina The Queen City Exhibition is back in Regina. The event has food, rides and live concerts and many Regina residents are excited to be back. The QCX returns to Regina REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8131117/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8131117/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?