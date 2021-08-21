Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 21 2021 12:40pm
01:27

Saskatchewan journalist exhausts all efforts to bring his former interpreter to Canada

A Saskatchewan journalist worked in Afghanistan with an interpreter in 2004. After receiving an email for help came in 17 years later, Kevin Weedmark took initiative.

Advertisement

Video Home